Real Madrid vs Chelsea results & highlights: Benzema breaks Blues heart, denies Champions League return in ET

Chelsea looked set for one of the best European nights in club history but were denied at the Bernabeu by Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema, who sent the Spanish giants into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s men entered Tuesday night’s clash with the aim of pulling off a massive 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

The Madrid midfield had run through the game at Stamford Bridge, and Tuchel adjusted accordingly. A back four paired in midfield with a Ruben-Loftus cheek made all the difference for Chelsea, who, like the home team, played mostly for a tie.

Chelsea played with aggression and purpose, and spent most of the game in Madrid’s half. Mason Mount’s goal quickly gave them hope, and for the bulk of the first half Real Madrid looked like they were waiting…