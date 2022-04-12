Real Madrid vs Chelsea Results & Highlights: Benzema scores to end Blues comeback

Chelsea looked set for one of the best European nights in their history at the Bernabeu, as they looked to pull off a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

Madrid midfield went through the game at Stamford Bridge, and Thomas Tuchel adjusted accordingly. A back four added in midfield, with Ruben-Loftus Cheek, made all the difference for the visitors, who played for a tie much like the home team.

Chelsea played with aggression and purpose, and spent most of the game in Madrid’s half. Mason Mount’s goal quickly gave them hope, and for the bulk of the first half, Real Madrid looked like they were waiting half-time.

If they were, it didn’t help them much. Rudiger led Chelsea level minutes in the second half, and the tie was balanced. Real Madrid started playing…