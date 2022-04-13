Real Madrid vs Chelsea video: Benzema wins extra time goal

At one of Spain’s holiest football grounds, Chelsea came close to discovering a proper English translation of La Remontada—until Karim Benzema tormented the blues once again.

After Benzema’s 25-minute hat-trick at Stamford Bridge seemed to bury the defending European champions with a 3-1 aggregate score, Chelsea made sure to bring some fireworks of their own for extra time.

But in the 96th minute, Benzema linked his legend with a match-winner in a Champions League tie that will go down in history.

Mason Mount opened Chelsea’s comeback in the 15th minute when he chased down a chipped pass from Timo Werner to swing a shot into the back of the net to put pressure on Real Madrid.

Coming out of the halftime break, Chelsea saw…