Real Madrid vs. Getafe – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Casemiro scored his first goal of the season as Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table.

The Brazil midfielder opened the scoring with a diving header from Vinicius Junior’s pinpoint cross in the 38th minute before Lucas Vazquez added a second half an hour later — after exchanging passes with Rodrygo — to secure the win.

The result leaves leaders Real Madrid on 72 points with seven matches left to play, comfortably ahead of second-placed Sevilla on 60 points, and Barcelona, who play on Sunday, on 57.

“We made it seem calm, but it wasn’t calm. We ran a lot until the end, we fought, and Getafe were there fighting,” Marcelo said after the…