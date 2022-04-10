Real Madrid vs Getafe – Football Match Report – April 9, 2022

Casemiro scored his first goal of the season as Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table.

The Brazilian midfielder opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a diving header from Vinicius Jr.’s pinpoint cross, before Lucas Vazquez added the second half an hour later – after exchanging a pass with Rodrigo – to take the win.

The result gives Real Madrid 72 points with seven matches to play, 60 points comfortably ahead of second-placed Sevilla and Barcelona, ​​who play on Sunday at 57.

“We made it quiet, but it was not calm. We ran a lot to the end, we fought, and Getafe was fighting there,” said Marcelo …