Real Madrid Vs. Getafe Live: Results, line-up, controversies, reactions and press conference for LaLiga 2021-2022 matches

Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez’s goals, one in each period of the match, is enough for Real Madrid to beat Getafe (2-0) and remain strong under LaLiga’s lead. Comfortable and groundbreaking performance by the championship leader, who had the ball for a long time (68% capture) and harassed the defended frame several times (26 total shots) by David Soria, even as his Opportunity with Marcelo and Militao being able to increase goal scoring income. In the second half, Carlo Ancelotti’s team handled time well and practically avoided all approaches from Getafe, failing to improve on their offensive performance with introduced changes such as Sandro and scar Rodriguez. The negative note for the whites was put by Casemiro, who was forced to play a match …