Real Madrid vs Getafe: Live Stream, Timings, How to Watch Online Soccer

Real Madrid will face Getafe, the leaders of the La Liga league, who are ranked 14th in the league, on Saturday, April 9 at 3PM ET.

Real Madrid made a move in the right direction in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night when they registered a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-finals. Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for his team, which led them to victory.

Real Madrid is the highest scorer in La Liga so far with 69 points. Getafe won their last match against Mallorca 1-0 last weekend, but they are still 14th with 32.