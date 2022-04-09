Real Madrid vs Getafe results: Casemiro, Vazquez’s goals help La Liga advance ahead of Chelsea rematch

Real Madrid struck the right chord with a 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga for the second leg of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final. Los Merengues extended their lead at the top of La Liga by resting four starters before the match. Gareth Bale got a few minutes too, but Santiago Bernabeu wasn’t so warm with his welcome for him.

Casemiro opened the scoring seven minutes before halftime on a diving header served up by a delicious out-the-boot cross from Vinicius Jr. Then Real Madrid did not take their foot off the pedal after the break, checking Getafe’s defensive block to the right with Lucas Vazquez and right wing Rodrigo added for second by Vazquez.

The win gave Real Madrid a lead of just 12 points over second-placed Sevilla in the La Liga table…