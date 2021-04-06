Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Free How Stream UEFA Watch – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

Beat the match today Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live stream: How To Watch The UEFA Champions League quarter final 2021 Free Online Reddit Soccer matchups and the path to the May 29 final are settled.

Click To Watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Stream Free

Chelsea takes on Porto, Bayern Munich meets PSG in a rematch of the 2020 final, Liverpool and Real Madrid clash in a rematch of 2018 final, and Dortmund and Manchester City duel as Erling Haaland returns to his father’s stomping grounds.

HOW TO WATCH, Real Madrid vs Liverpool  STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

  • Date: 04/06/2021
  • Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00 pm EST.
  • Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain.
  • Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Champions League (Spain)
  • Available Streaming: TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

All Champions League matches will be streaming on Paramount. CBS Sports Network will also broadcast select knockout stage games, and the May 29 final will air on CBS. You can print your bracket and pick out the winners here.

UEFA Champions League Today will once again be hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez, and Micah Richards. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network, will bookend CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage with pre-match and post-match shows.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in the rest of the world

Here’s where you can find Real Madrid vs. Liverpool coverage in other countries.

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Brazil: GUIGO, TNT Sports Stadium
  • Indonesia: Vidio
  • Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport 2
  • Mexico: ESPN Play North, ESPN2 North
  • New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
  • Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar Champions League, Movistar +

For more Real Madrid vs. Liverpool live streams in other countries, check ou

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps, and more.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage game is being played at Real Madrid’s temporary Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano home.

Kick-off is set for 9 pm CEST local time today, March 16. That makes it an 8 pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3 pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you’re looking to watch the match in Australia, it’s a 7 am AEST kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game.

  • When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There’s currently a one-week free trial there so you can watch this game for free.
  • Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live in the UK

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. If you’re not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT’s Premier League football, Women’s Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

  • BT Sport
  • Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25.
  • From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3 pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool without paying a dime. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

  • DAZN
  • DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year.
  • $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live in Australia

If you’re planning on watching Real Madrid vs Liverpool in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7 am AEST on Wednesday morning.

  • Optus Sport
  • Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash.
  • $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you’re intent on watching Real Madrid vs Liverpool but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

  • That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver.
  • They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

Final Word

Preview, predictions, live streaming and expected XIs as Real Madrid host Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

