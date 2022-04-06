Real Madrid: “With Mbappe we can score twice as many goals, maybe three times” | Benzema lures his teammate to the French national team

Front Karim Benzema assured that with understanding Kian Mbappe good in the french team and that if i got real Madrid They “could have scored twice as many goals, perhaps three times as many”.

“I love playing with him in the national team and I want to play in the club with him. I think we will score twice as many goals. Maybe triple.” The footballer said this Tuesday in an interview published by the French newspaper Team,

Benzema, who was not a part of the world champion team in Russia 2018, He also pointed to a good understanding of the two in the national team, where they know which part each has to play so that both are not on the same spot on the pitch.

34 year old attacker He distanced himself from his team in 2015 and returned only in 2021. Along with him…