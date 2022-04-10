Real Madrid won against their neighbors Getafe without forcing (VIDEO)

The men of Madrid are racing towards the La Liga title in this final stage.

TookEle Madrid, with many officials at ease, was not worried by Getafe on Saturday evening during a match count for La Liga’s 31st day. With holder Thibaut Courtois on goal, and without Eden Hazard injured, Merengues won 2–0 thanks to goals from Casemiro (38th) and Lucas Vazquez (68th).

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid therefore breaks its week in the best possible way. Winners of their Champions League first leg quarter-finals at Chelsea on Wednesday (0-3), Real took a step towards the title this time, with their first chasers, Sevilla FC, winners of Granada 4 on twelve points. widened the gap. -2 on Friday.