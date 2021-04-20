LATEST

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez reiterates support for

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez reiterates support for

Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez claims {that a} European Tremendous League would “save soccer” amid widespread criticism from all corners of the sport.

Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez has reiterated his assist for the concept of a European Tremendous League, claiming that the initiative will “save soccer”.

The 74-year-old is because of turn into the competitors’s first chairman after the 12 founding members confirmed their involvement on Sunday night, however the transfer has been condemned by followers, pundits, managers and gamers alike.

Taking part golf equipment are set to pocket as much as a staggering £310m at a time the place funds have been hit arduous by the coronavirus pandemic, and Perez insists that the European Tremendous League will assist groups hold their heads above water.

Chatting with The seaside bar, Perez stated: “Many essential golf equipment in Spain, Italy and UK wish to discover a answer to a really unhealthy monetary state of affairs.

“The one approach is to play extra aggressive video games. If as a substitute of taking part in the CL, Tremendous League helps the golf equipment to get better the misplaced earnings.

“Right here at Actual Madrid we have misplaced some huge cash, we’re all going by way of a really unhealthy state of affairs. When there isn’t a revenue, the one approach is to play extra aggressive video games in the course of the week.

“The Tremendous League will save the golf equipment financially. Soccer should evolve like every thing in life. Soccer has to adapt to the occasions we reside in now.

“Soccer is dropping curiosity, TV rights are lowering. We needed to do the #SuperLeague, the pandemic has given us urgency: now we’re all ruined in soccer.

“The engaging factor in soccer is taking part in between large golf equipment, the worth for tv will increase and extra revenue is generated. It is not simply the wealthy who need the Tremendous League, we’re doing it to save lots of soccer as a result of it is at a essential second.

“It’s going to turn into like a pyramid as a result of we large golf equipment could have extra money and we will make investments it by shopping for gamers… if the massive golf equipment lose their cash as is occurring, the entire soccer system crashes as with the Champions League.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has already outlined his plans to see gamers from the ESL golf equipment banned from representing their nations in worldwide tournaments.

