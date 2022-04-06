Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema sets new Champions League record

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid’s hat-trick hero for a second consecutive Champions League game as he slammed Chelsea with a sword at Stamford Bridge.

Their three goals against Chelsea also came less than half an hour of each other, after scoring three goals in 17 minutes to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the tournament in the previous round.

Benzema made two brilliant headers in the 21st and 24th minutes to give Real a 2-0 lead. Chelsea pulled one back through Kai Havertz but Benzema restarted in the second half after errors from Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger.

His consecutive hat-tricks have led Benzema to 11 goals in the Champions League this season.

That tally, which stood in just nine games, set a new record. No French player had hit double digits before…