Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard 'too expensive for Arsenal to

Bild journalist Christian Falk claims that Actual Martin playmaker Martin Odegaard might be “too costly” for Arsenal to maintain past the tip of the season.

Arsenal will be unable to afford to signal Actual Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard on a everlasting foundation, in accordance with journalist Christian Falk.

The Norway captain has been nursing an ankle downside in current weeks, however he has made a optimistic impression in North London since arriving on mortgage in January.

The Gunners have understandably been linked with a everlasting transfer for Odegaard as they give the impression of being to bolster their inventive choices, however Falk doesn’t count on the 22-year-old to don the purple and white jersey subsequent season.

Chatting with PICTURE, Falk defined that Arsenal would “most likely wish to preserve” Odegaard on the membership past the tip of the present season, the playmaker would show “too costly” for the Gunners to maintain.

In consequence, Falk provides that Arsenal may as an alternative flip their consideration to Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt, who has fallen out of favour on the Westfalenstadion and will supposedly be obtainable for £21.5m.

Odegaard, in the meantime, is reported to own a £300m launch clause in his Actual Madrid contract, and Zinedine Zidane supposedly views the Norwegian as an integral a part of the membership’s future.

