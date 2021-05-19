ENTERTAINMENT

The Family Man Season 2 Web Series Cast: Real Name, Wiki, Watch Online

Amazon Prime has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is Watch The Family Man Season 2 Web Series Amazon Prime OTT Cast.

The Family Man Season 2 Web Series Story

The Family Man Season 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language & Indian Action Drama Web Series.

It will release through Amazon Prime where you can watch online and HD download,

Web Series Name

▪The Family Man Season 2 Web Series (Amazon Prime) 2021

Type

▪Movie, Action, Drama,

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Amazon Prime.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Raj & DK, Suparn S Varma

The Family Man Season 2 Web Series Cast, Actress Name

  • Manoj bajpayee
  • Samantha Akkineni
  • Priyamani
  • Sharib Hashmi
  • Shreya dhanwanthary
  • Sunny Hinduja
  • Sharad kelkar
  • Darshan kumaar
  • Dalip Tahil
  • Vipin Kumar A Sharma
  • Seema Biswas
  • Asif Sattar Basra
  • Shahab Ali
  • Ashlesha thakur
  • Vedant sinha
  • Ravindra Vijay
  • Devadarshini Chetan
  • Mime Gopi
  • N Alagamperumal
  • Anandsami
  • Abhay Verma

Produced by

▪Amazon Prime

▪All Episodes

Release Date Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Web series Releasing on 4th June 2021 Only Amazon Prime Video ott App.

Official Trailer

Watch Now

Review Web series

Amazon Prime.App is known for its Movie And Web Series. Amazon Prime has launched its new Hindi Movie trailer. Which is named The Family Man Season 2 Web Series.

If you are fond of watching Action, Movie web series then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a spice of Action scenes with Hindi.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then the Family Man Web Series has the best acting among all the actors in the web series.

This web series will be released on June 4, 2021 in the Office of Amazon Prime application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.

This movie, web series is going to be a web series for you. This web series will be full of Action scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are liking to watch these short films more than the movies, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.

