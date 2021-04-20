Real Sports revisits backcountry skiing after deadly avalanche season

There’s been quite a lot of dialogue about avalanches just lately, with the 36 fatalities within the U.S. in the course of the 2020-21 winter season the best quantity since 2009-10 (as per the fatality info from the Colorado Avalanche Data Heart; 2009-10 is the earliest yr tracked there). And quite a lot of this yr’s deaths had been skiers and snowboarders (17 and 5 respectively this yr, versus eight and 4 respectively in 2009-10). Alongside these strains, Tuesday’s new episode of Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel is revisiting the 2012 section they did on backcountry snowboarding, with correspondent Jon Frankel (who additionally helmed the 2012 section) conducting new interviews on the subject. One significantly notable one is with Kyle Johnston, the skier who acquired caught in an avalanche close to Lake Tahoe in February, needed to leap off a 100-foot cliff, was buried for 5 minutes and spent 12 days hospitalized. Right here’s a two-minute preview clip of Frankel’s dialog with Johnston (seen above):

There are some notable quotes in there, particularly about simply how scary this was for Johnston:

“I used to be simply in a river of shifting snow. The entire hillside was sliding previous me. It was simply huge chunks of snow, and it was shifting actually quick. …It was actually rocky. It simply didn’t appear like the human physique would undergo something like that. That was to me, sure loss of life.”

It ought to be fascinating to see this complete section. The avalanches this yr particularly have despatched an enormous shock by way of the snowboarding neighborhood and the final outside neighborhood, particularly with the 15 avalanche deaths in a single week from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6. It’s notable to see Actual Sports activities bringing some consideration this.

The newest episode of Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel premieres Tuesday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and can be out there on HBO Max. Different segments on this month’s present embrace a function on Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray organizing mass vaccination occasions, a function on the treacherous Barkley Marathons wilderness race in Tennessee, and a function on younger athletes experiencing psychological well being crises after the pandemic affected their sports activities assist construction.