Realistic Devils beat Burkina Faso: 3-0 (VIDEO)

From the first minute, Bornau made sure to close the following November–December with a dumpling, his third in three games for the Devils. His back pass was not strong enough for Sales and a Burkinabe came against the Devils’ goalkeeper, who was a bit lucky, while the referee might have been able to whistle the penalty.

In the 14th minute, Januzaj launched Batsuyai well from deep but his shot was too much to pass. Next, Vancken emerged from the second row and secured a fine cross from Trossard (1-0).



Three minutes later, Januzaj found Batsuyai with a lobbed pass. The centre-forward had a flat foot that Kofi flexed with his fingers … into Trossard’s feet, who pushed the ball down (2-0).



The end of the first half was more neutral as the pace had dropped a notch.

In the 66th, Ouattara stunned the Belgian defense and…