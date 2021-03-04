“Really look like Golden State Monta here”: Kevin Durant compared Lil Durk’s mixtape to former Warriors star Monta Ellis. sport

We refer to Monta Ellis of the Warriors as Nate’s star forward Kevin Durant looks at the workout mixup of rapper Lil Durk.

Today is a big day for NBA All-Stars. Captain LeBron James and Kevin Durant draft their respective teams tonight, who will compete in the All-Star Game. King James is the first to go among the starters, as he garnered more votes from the public than KD. As a result, KD will be the first pick among the reserves.

While LeBron James is an experienced captain who has captained all the years since the inception of this format. For KD, this is his first attempt at the same, and unfortunately, he will not be able to play in the same.

However, he will not take the draft lightly and hopes to build a roster that will increase his chances of winning the All-Star Game.

Kevin Durant compares Lil Durk to Monta Ellis

When Mont Ellis was with the Warriors, he was considered one of the deadliest scorers in the league. Drawn straight from high school, Ellis won the Most Improved Player Award in his third season. In his six-and-a-half years with the Dub, he averaged close to 25 points per game for two years.

Kevin Durant saw Lil Durk’s mixtape doing workouts in the gym on Twitter. He immediately compared a former great. The way Lil Durk was seen playing brought back the glow of Monta Ellis when he was in his prime with the Warriors. He Said, “The dog actually looks like the Golden State monta here … Lil Durk was in that lab. “

The dog really looks like the golden state of Mont here …@ turmeric Was in that lab https://t.co/EpBKUA2YRq – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) 3 March 2021

This is a big honor for the rapper to be given to K.D. Currently, KD is nursing an injured hamstring muscle and is out for the All-Star Game. He is expected to return on March 11 against the Boston Celtics.

The Slim Reaper has played only 7 games with Hardik and Irving and wants to develop on-court chemistry before the playoffs approach. However, in his absence, the Nets did not disappoint, improving the second-best record in the East.