Realme 8 5G launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model 5000mAh battery, know price

The new storage model of Realme 8 5G has been launched in India. It has now been launched in another RAM and storage variant. In early April, this smartphone was launched with 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. Now the company has added a new 4GB + 64GB variant to it. The device Realme 8 5G has a MediaTek 700 SoC processor and a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 8 5G Price and Availability

The new 4GB + 64GB model of Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 13,999. For information, let us know that this new model comes in supersonic blue and supersonic black color options and you can buy it from Realme.com from 18 May 12 noon.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Realme 8 5G has a 6.5-inch FullHDPlus display with 20: 9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 700 SoC processor with 8 GB RAM. It has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage which you can extend up to 1TB via microSD card.

You will get triple camera setup in the smartphone. It has a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and another 2-megapixel third sensor. The device has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Talking about connectivity options, you will get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Its battery is 5000 mAh with support for 18W ‘Quick Charge’ fast charging technology.