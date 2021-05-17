ENTERTAINMENT

Realme 8 5G launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model 5000mAh battery, know price

The new storage model of Realme 8 5G has been launched in India. It has now been launched in another RAM and storage variant. In early April, this smartphone was launched with 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options. Now the company has added a new 4GB + 64GB variant to it. The device Realme 8 5G has a MediaTek 700 SoC processor and a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 8 5G Price and Availability
The new 4GB + 64GB model of Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 13,999. For information, let us know that this new model comes in supersonic blue and supersonic black color options and you can buy it from Realme.com from 18 May 12 noon.

Realme 8 5G specifications
Realme 8 5G has a 6.5-inch FullHDPlus display with 20: 9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 700 SoC processor with 8 GB RAM. It has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage which you can extend up to 1TB via microSD card.

You will get triple camera setup in the smartphone. It has a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and another 2-megapixel third sensor. The device has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Talking about connectivity options, you will get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Its battery is 5000 mAh with support for 18W ‘Quick Charge’ fast charging technology.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
89
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top