Realme Buds Air 2 Neo true wireless headphones test: a decent experience, especially with Android smartphones

You shouldn’t really rely on the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo to effectively and comfortably isolate yourself from the noise around you. First and foremost, the headphones offer particularly low “passive” sound insulation. The use of active noise reduction is therefore essential to cut yourself off from the world as much as possible, and unfortunately, this is far from life-saving.

Insulation measurement: reference (black), passive isolation (grey), active noise reduction (purple), Transparency mode (orange)

Indeed, it only acts on a relatively limited frequency band, which certainly filters in part certain components of traffic noise, rolling noise, etc., but is struggling both on the lowest frequencies. and inevitably in the midrange/treble: the very low resonance audible in transport is always clearly perceptible, as are contact noises, metallic sounds, the click of keyboards and even conversations (the voices are slender, but well audible and understandable), or even the sound coming out of your seat neighbor’s smartphone in transport, much to our displeasure. The active noise reduction offered by the headphones also proved to be strangely unstable when encountering a slightly too loud and sudden noise (subway train shaking noises, encountering another train/subway), behavior erratic which materializes by significant and abrupt drops in efficiency, a kind of particularly unpleasant “holes”. Finally, note that the microphones are very sensitive to the wind, which further spoils the experience. Pity.

The mode of listening to surrounding noise is however convincing, a result which is ultimately not very surprising given the very low passive isolation of the headphones. On the other hand, this mode is more than ever concerned with the sensitivity of the microphones to the wind, which gives a particularly unpleasant result if a slight breeze rises. Might as well disable active noise reduction.

