Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS with active noise cancellation to launch on April 7 – Times of India » todayssnews

Surprise Surprise! We are all set to launch #realemBudsAir2Neo Along with #realmeBudsAir2. With realme Buds Air 2 N… https://t.co/0cvKYdA9LY – realme Pakistan (@pakistan_realme) 1617444000000

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Realme is busy expanding its audio product lineup. Earlier this year, Realme launched the Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds. Now, the company has confirmed that it will launch the affordable Buds Air 2 Neo on April 7.Realme has revealed that it will launch the Buds Air 2 Neo in Pakistan. The company has also tweeted some of the key specifications and design on the yet to true wireless earbuds.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo appears to be a replica of Realme Buds Q. It also appears that the earbuds will come with microphones. The charging case also comes with a pairing button which is placed on the inside.

Same as the Buds Air 2, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will also come with active noise cancellation. The true wireless earbuds come with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver in each earbud.

The company has not revealed the battery size of the earbuds, but it claims that the TWS can deliver up to 28 hours of battery backup.

Meanwhile, Realme is all set to expand its C-series of smartphones. The company has confirmed that it will launch three new Realme C series smartphones in India on April 8.

Realme has scheduled a virtual launch event for April 8, where the company will launch the Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 smartphones. All three smartphones will come under the entry-level smartphone segment. The smartphone maker has also confirmed that the Realme C25 is an entry-level gaming smartphone.

The company has already launched the Realme C25 in Indonesia recently and Realme C20 was launched earlier this year in Vietnam.