LATEST

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS with active noise cancellation to launch on April 7 – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS with active noise cancellation to launch on April 7 - Times of India » todayssnews
NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Realme is busy expanding its audio product lineup. Earlier this year, Realme launched the Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds. Now, the company has confirmed that it will launch the affordable Buds Air 2 Neo on April 7.
Realme has revealed that it will launch the Buds Air 2 Neo in Pakistan. The company has also tweeted some of the key specifications and design on the yet to true wireless earbuds.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo appears to be a replica of Realme Buds Q. It also appears that the earbuds will come with microphones. The charging case also comes with a pairing button which is placed on the inside.
Same as the Buds Air 2, the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will also come with active noise cancellation. The true wireless earbuds come with a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver in each earbud.
The company has not revealed the battery size of the earbuds, but it claims that the TWS can deliver up to 28 hours of battery backup.
Meanwhile, Realme is all set to expand its C-series of smartphones. The company has confirmed that it will launch three new Realme C series smartphones in India on April 8.
Realme has scheduled a virtual launch event for April 8, where the company will launch the Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 smartphones. All three smartphones will come under the entry-level smartphone segment. The smartphone maker has also confirmed that the Realme C25 is an entry-level gaming smartphone.
The company has already launched the Realme C25 in Indonesia recently and Realme C20 was launched earlier this year in Vietnam.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
686
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
669
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
669
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
664
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
634
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
627
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
624
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
551
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
529
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
527
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top