Realme C25, C21, and C20 Launched in India on April 8 Check Specification Features Price Colours

Another big launch of the new product will be going to happen very soon. The most prominent company named Realme is all set to launch its new model Realme C25, C21, and C20 to give a boost in the engagement of users to the website. Recently, the company launched its new C-Series smartphone that will bring a new enthusiasm among users. Everyone knows that the company is very famous across the globe and regularly giving a very genuine piece of product to give brilliant experience to all the people. The company again providing genuine smartphones for all people.

The new smartphone will be taking its grand launch on 8th April. Now, if we talk about the upcoming models then all the smartphones coming with many brilliant specifications. The Realme C2 packs a 6000 mAh battery while C22 and C20 each have a 5000 mAh unit. The common part of the smartphone is the display which is coming with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The new series will be coming as an upgrade of last year’s C11, C12, and C15 phones. Now, the launch date of the new C-Series is fixed to 8th April at 12:30 PM in India. A very grand event will be organized by the company to launch its new series.

Let us tell you that the event will be available online and live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The company will be announcing all the specifications and prices of the new Realme C25, C21, and C20 phones. Apart from this, smartphones are available outside of India and also the models were launched in a different range of price. The Realme C20 was launched at Rs 7,900 in Vietnam, Realme C21 at Rs. 9,000 in Malaysia, and Realme C25 at Rs. 11,500 in Indonesia. All the prices are expected and the actual price has not been revealed yet.

The main part of the smartphones that normally everyone searching for is the processor. So, the Realme C20 and C21 are powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, while the Realme C25 will be coming with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset inside. Now, the best part is only Realme C25 is coming with Android 11 out of the box, while the other two still coming with Andriod 10-based Realme UI. So, it will be very interesting to watch that how the new models of the company will be doing in the Indian Market. A very huge number of people are waiting for the launch and they ready to purchase the new smartphones.