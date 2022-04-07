Realme GT 2 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, starts at Rs 49,999

Realme just announced its latest flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro in India. The device is one of the most affordable with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is also powering flagships such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, etc. The phone’s key specifications include a 6.7-inch LTPO 2 panel, a 50MP primary camera, 65W SuperDart charging and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new Realme flagship.
Realme GT 2 Pro pricing and availability
Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the higher end 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The phones will be available in paper white, paper black and steel grey variant. The phone will be available from April 14 and will be going on open sale on Flipkart and the Realme…
