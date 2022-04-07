Realme GT 2 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, starts at Rs 49,999

Realme just announced its latest flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro in India. The device is one of the most affordable with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is also powering flagships such as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, etc. The phone’s key specifications include a 6.7-inch LTPO 2 panel, a 50MP primary camera, 65W SuperDart charging and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new Realme flagship.