Realme GT 2 Pro with flagship Qualcomm chipset launched in India: Price, specs and offers

After being teased on various social media platforms for a while, Realme GT 2 Pro is finally here. really has launched its flagship smartphone of 2022, Realme GT 2 Pro in India today. The lineup is successor to the Realme GT series that was launched in India last year. Although the device was launched globally last month at the Mobile World Congress 2022, it was already available in China. Realme GT 2 Pro is also among one of the first smartphones running on the flagship Qualcomm processor.

Realme GT 2 Pro price and availability

Realme GT 2 Pro will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 12GB variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options — Paper White,…