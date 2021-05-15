Realme Narzo 30 confirmed to come with 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup ahead of May 18 launch

The phone will be connected to Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A which was launched in India in February. The company has previously teased many specifications of Realme Narzo 30, such as 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and support for fast charging.

The latest teaser shared by Realme Malaysia has announced that Realme Narzo 30 will come with a triple rear camera setup that will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The company also shared a sample image taken from the primary camera. As of now, it is not clear when the phone will arrive in India as no information has been received from Reality India. Back in March, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said that both 4G and 5G versions of Realme Narzo 30 will be launched simultaneously in India soon.

Recently, Realme Malaysia confirmed that the Narzo 30 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and 30W dart charge will come with support for fast charging. In terms of screen refresh rate, it puts the Narzo 30 between the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A as the Pro variant comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Narzo 30A comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery, the Narzo 30A is at the forefront with its 6,000mAh capacity.

The Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and according to a recent unofficial unboxing video, it may come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The video also shows a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also revealed that the phone will have a 6.5-inch full-HD + display with 580 nits brightness and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Its thickness can also be 9.5mm and weight 185 grams.

Realme Narzo 30 will launch in Malaysia on May 18 at 12 noon (noon) at MYT (9:30 AM IST).