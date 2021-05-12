Realme Narzo 30 is coming on 18 May; See details here

Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G were launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer back in February. Now the company is set to add Vanilla 30 to the lineup on 18 May.

The Narzo 30 will be unveiled by Realme Malaysia next Tuesday through its official Facebook page. The event will begin on May 18 at 12PM local time (4AM UTC) with Helio G95 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery. The Malaysian branch of Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 30 will be powered by the Helio G95 SoC and pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which is advertised to go from flat to 50% in 25 minutes with a 30W Dart charger . Additionally, the company confirmed that it would feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a punch hole display. The smartphone will come in two colors and sport a triple camera setup on the back, placed on a vertical stripe.

The Chinese smartphone maker has not yet expanded the specs of the Narzo 30. Details and official launch will be on 18 May.