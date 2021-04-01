Realme V13 5G Price In India Full Features Specification Review Colours Comparison & Variants

Popular smartphone manufacture Chinese has already launched a brand new smartphone “Real V13 5G” in the Chinese market and soon it will be available for sale from 2nd April 2021. The key highlight of this phone is that it will be available in two different storage variants. The one is the 128GB in the Internal storage while the other one will be available in 256GB in the internal storage. Another key highlight of the phone is that it will come in two different colour variants while the battery capacity of Realme V13 5G will be 5000mAh and it can support charging 18W. We will give you each and every detail regarding the smartphone including specification, available and date. So stay tuned with us.

Realme V13 5G: Specification

The smartphone will come with a 6.50-inch full HD plus display screen with a screen resolution of 1080*2400 pixels. The phone has a refresh rate of 90Hz and the touch response rate of the phone is around 180Hz and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera setup along with a triple rear camera setup of 48+2+2 megapixel. The will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor and will run on the Android 11 operating system. As mentioned earlier, Realme V13 5G will come with two storage configuration.

The first storage configuration will have 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB of internal storage. While the second storage variant will have 8GB of RAM with an internal storage capacity of 256 GB. The phone will be available in two different colour types, probably in Azure and Ash colours along with a MicroSD card slot for further expanding the memory. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000mAh and supports 18W fast charging. This time Realme has added a Hi-Res Audio support to intensify the audio quality. The phone comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-fi and GPS connectivity and has a type-C USB charger along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will support, 5G and 4G LTE network.

Realme V13 5G: Price & Availability

Realme V13 5G will only be available in China from 2nd April 2021. Pre-ordering the phone has already started on their official website. The first variant of the phone, that is, 8GB+128GB will be available at a price of INR 17,900, while the second variant, which is the 8GB RAM +256GB internal storage will be available at a price of around INR 20,100. Please note, that this model for the time being is only launched in China and no official announcement has been made by the company regarding when they are going to launch this phone in India. But it is expected that Realme V13 5G will soon be launched in India. We will keep you updated, till then, stay tuned with us.