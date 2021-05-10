Realme will launch very powerful smartphone with 12 GB RAM very soon

Realme company is preparing to launch Realme X7 Max smartphone in India. The name of this upcoming phone has been told as Realme V25, whose information has been shared through microblogging site Weibo. The specifications of Realme V25 have also been revealed in the leak. Several important specifications of this phone have also been shared on Weibo, in view of this, it has also been discussed that the Realme V25 smartphone may also be the second copy of OPPO K9 present in the international market.

According to the leaks and details revealed, the Realme V25 smartphone can be launched on a 6.4-inch fullHD + display which will support 90Hz refresh rate.

In the Realme V25 5G phone, it has been said to provide triple rear camera setup for photography, in which the primer sensor will be given 64 megapixels. In addition, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel depth / macro lens can be seen on the back panel of the phone. For selfies, the phone can be equipped with a 32 megapixel front camera.

At the same time, there has been talk of a 4,200 mAh battery in the Realme V25 for power backup.