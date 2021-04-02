LATEST

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launched with 12GB RAM and 64MP camera, know price and features – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launched with 12GB RAM and 64MP camera, know price and features - entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Realme launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China in September last year. After this, today the company has introduced the Extreme Edition of its new Realme X7 Pro. This new smartphone is launched in China with a large battery with curved edge display, triple camera setup and fast charging support with high refresh rate support.

Realme X7 Pro specifications and features
The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is fitted with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel that supports full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner. This phone has a Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Talking about the camera, the new phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfie. The rear camera setup of the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultraviolet lens, 119 degrees FOV and a macro camera with 4 cm focal length. The X7 Pro Extreme Edition has a 4,500mAh battery. The phone comes with 65 Watt fast charging support and the company claims that through this charging technology, the phone becomes fully charged in 35 minutes.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price
The price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of Extreme Edition phone has been kept at CNY 2,299 i.e. around 25,600 rupees in China. At the same time, the price of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is CNY 2,599 (about Rs 29,000). The company has introduced the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition smartphone in Black Forest and Castle Sky color options. Customers can buy it through the Realme China online store.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
457
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
436
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
414
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
394
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
387
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top