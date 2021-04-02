Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition launched with 12GB RAM and 64MP camera, know price and features – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Realme launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China in September last year. After this, today the company has introduced the Extreme Edition of its new Realme X7 Pro. This new smartphone is launched in China with a large battery with curved edge display, triple camera setup and fast charging support with high refresh rate support.

Realme X7 Pro specifications and features

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition is fitted with a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel that supports full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner. This phone has a Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Talking about the camera, the new phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfie. The rear camera setup of the phone includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultraviolet lens, 119 degrees FOV and a macro camera with 4 cm focal length. The X7 Pro Extreme Edition has a 4,500mAh battery. The phone comes with 65 Watt fast charging support and the company claims that through this charging technology, the phone becomes fully charged in 35 minutes.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price

The price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of Extreme Edition phone has been kept at CNY 2,299 i.e. around 25,600 rupees in China. At the same time, the price of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is CNY 2,599 (about Rs 29,000). The company has introduced the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition smartphone in Black Forest and Castle Sky color options. Customers can buy it through the Realme China online store.