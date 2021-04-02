Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price In India Full Features Specifications Review & Colours

The most tremendous and advanced technological smartphone manufacturing company Realme has launched its brand new smartphone with the name tag of Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition in the Chinese market. This smartphone is the latest smartphone which is offering by the company and its subsidiary are Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G. These two smartphones were launched in the market of China in the month of September last year and after that, it was launched in the month of February in the Indian market. The smartphone contains several key specifications which are that it supports the camera setup of triple rear cameras with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Realme smartphone always comes with unique and amazing features which are always loved by the consumers and they are always waiting for the new smartphone of the company.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price

The newly launched smartphone named Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition carries the price tag of Rs. 25,600 which is set for the storage option of the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant while the other storage option such as 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant supports the price of Rs. 29,000. The smartphone comes with two colour variant such as the Black Forest and Castle Sky colour choices. The smartphone is available via Realme China online store.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Specifications

The recently launched smartphone carries amazing and incredible specifications and features which is that it supports the operating system of Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11. The smartphone carries the display of 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz along with the touch sampling rate of 360Hz and supports the screen to body ratio of 92.1 per cent. The smartphone comes with the processor of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC which is paired with the 12GB RAM and carries the storage of 256GB.

The camera of the smartphone is that it supports a setup of a triple rear camera with 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel and supports the sensors of a primary and macro shooter with the lens of f/1.8, ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 and f/2.4. On the front side of the smartphone, a 32-megapixel sensor is placed with the lens support of f/2.5 for taking selfies and videos.

The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition carries the connection of dual-band Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports the location of GPS with NFC and supports the USB Type-C port for charging the device. The smartphone supports the battery pack of 4,500mAh with the support of 65W fast charging and carries the dimensions of 159.9×73.4x.7.8mm with a weight of 170 grams. Stay tuned with us.