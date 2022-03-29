Realscreen » Collections » “Summer of Soul” Wins Best Documentary Award at 94th Academy Awards

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson Summer of Soul (…or, when Revolution could not be broadcast) The trophy-laden awards season kicked off by taking home the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards held today (March 27) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Taking on the Challenge of Your Nearest Awards-Season Contestant, Jonas Pohar Rasmussen’s Animated Documentary runThompson’s much-discussed archival document about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival – including recently discovered footage of performances by music giants such as Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Nina Simone Now adds the Oscars to its long list of past awards…