Rearview Reflections: A Look Back at the Week’s Big Media/Tech News – Variety

Kaare Eriksen, Information Editor

The long-awaited Epic Games v. Apple trial kicked off Monday, pitting the “Fortnite” developer against one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

The core of Epic’s lawsuit is what Tim Sweeney views as monopolistic App Store policies allowing Apple to take 30% of in-app earnings, the model by which Epic makes money from players. Often referred to as microtransactions, the model is also finding itself under the scrutiny of the court.

“Fortnite” was removed from the App Store after Epic added an in-app payment system allowing players to skirt the App Store, something Apple cites as a terms-of-service (TOS) violation. However, Apple lawyers claim Epic could have redirected in-app purchases out of the app via Safari without violating TOS. Sweeney then explained that “Fortnite” purchases are built around player convenience, so this redirection was never feasible.

This allowed the judge to frame the “Fortnite” revenue model as impulse buying, a descriptor commonly associated with criticisms of microtransactions. While potential implications for Apple’s long-maligned third-party developer policies are what the majority of onlookers are waiting to see, this trial is also shedding light on hard details of Epic’s gargantuan financials that have remained shadowy on account of Epic being a privately held company, whose largest shareholder after Sweeney is Tencent. Court documents showed “Fortnite” brought in more than $9 billion in revenue in its first two years of release.

Heidi Chung, Media Analyst/Correspondent

After last week’s monster Big Tech earnings, the same mega-cap names saw their stocks break down this week. Tech is the worst-performing sector so far and is on pace to close out the week in negative territory. Amazon stock was down about 6% as of midday Thursday, while Alphabet, Apple and Facebook all fell 2%. Microsoft saw modest losses of under 1%, as compared with the broader market, which was basically flat for the week.

Big Tech’s breakdown is a clear message from investors: Much of the Q1 strength was already priced into the stocks, and the robust growth from last quarter is unsustainable in the long term. To be clear, that’s not to say the Big Five — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft — are done growing. But with the U.S. economy in serious recovery mode, investors are starting to rotate out of growth sectors like Tech into Financials and Energy, which are will likely get a boost when the economy comes roaring back.

Nevertheless, if you’ve been holding onto Big Tech shares since the market bottom last March, you’re not really losing. Since March 23, 2020, Amazon stock rallied 74%, while Apple rose 131%, Alphabet jumped 122%, Facebook soared 116%, and Microsoft gained 84%. So while some investors have taken profits this week, it could also be viewed as a pretty good buying opportunity.

Andrew Wallenstein, Chief Media Analyst

The newfronts may seem like they’ve been around forever, but this annual pitchfest from digital publishers to marketers only goes back to about 2008. I’ve covered them most years in some shape or form since their very modest beginnings, when premium online video was regarded as a media-industry backwater.

Fast-forward 13 years, and judging from the panoply of brands that have presented themselves virtually this past week, the newfronts have come a long way — so much so that from here on in, it’ll be difficult to see where the newfronts end and the upfronts begin.

That’s because the pandemic has put so much momentum behind streaming TV the traditional TV players will have to play up their connected-TV options in order to guarantee advertisers can target the eyeballs fast fleeing linear TV. Look no further than the presence of NBCUniversal and Fox-owned Tubi sitting alongside leading threats to siphon TV ad dollars away, including YouTube, TikTok and Amazon.

In light of the increasingly blurry lines between the many players in streaming video, perhaps 2022 should be one big uberfront without artificial boundaries.