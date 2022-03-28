Reasons and demands behind the call

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide bandh (strike) on March 28 and 29, against the government policies affecting the common people including farmers. Since bank employees are are also joining in the protest, banking services are likely to be affected on Monday and Tuesday.



The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said that it will participate in the countrywide general strike to oppose growing unemployment, lower pay, privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.



Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum. Insurance sector unions, like the banking sector, have expressed their support for the…