Reba McEntire Does ‘Samahau You Do’ in Oscar Teaing Up Ukraine Tribute (VIDEO)

Reba McEntire Performs Diane Warren's Oscar-Nominated "Somehow You Do" The 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27 was an emotional moment for the singer.

Star Mila Kunis introduced McEntire's performance. Before McEntire took the stage, the Ukrainian actress spoke out in support of Ukraine and the upcoming refugee crisis. The country music star stood up proudly as she sang a motivational song. Travis Barker played drums for the performance. After his performance, Oscar held a moment of silence in honor of Ukraine.

McEntire’s Oscars 2022 appearance marks the first time he has performed at the ceremony since a fatal plane crash in 1991 killed eight members of his family. The 66-year-old country star performed “I Am…”.