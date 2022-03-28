Reba McEntire performs at the Oscars for the first time in 31 years

Reba McEntire returned to the Oscars stage for the first time in 31 years at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

The country music superstar, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday, performed the Diane Warren-penned “Same How You Do” from the Mila Kunis and Glenn Close play “Four Good Days.” The song earned an award in the Best Song category this year, marking Warren’s 13th Oscar nomination.

McEntire sang the Redemptive Ballad in a stunning black gown with silver embellishments at the waist. She wore her red hair in a beautiful updo.

The singer last sang the downtempo “I’m Checking Out” from the movie “Postcards from the Ages” at the Oscars in 1991. McEntire’s emotional performance took place right after the seven members of his band and his road…