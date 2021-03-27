Rebecca Schaeffer: The story behind the tragic actress’s murder – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

Rebecca Schaeffer: The story behind the tragic actress's murder

Rebecca Schaeffer might be not a reputation that many individuals would acknowledge off the bat by way of their Hollywood historical past. For these within the true crime neighborhood, the case of Rebecca Schaeffer is nothing wanting a tragedy. A proficient younger actress minimize down together with her profession on the cusp of stardom. Together with her homicide, nonetheless, got here America’s first anti-stalking legislation.

What occurred to Rebecca Schaeffer? What led to her tragic homicide on the age of twenty oneMy Sister Sam? The story will certainly horrify you, particularly should you had a worry of stalking to start with. It’s additionally a warning for these on the cusp of stardom themselves. Watch out what types of followers you work together with.

Contents hide
1 A star on the rise
2 Stalked
3 The aftermath of Rebecca Schaeffer’s dying

A star on the rise

21-year-old Rebecca Schaeffer was on the cusp of one thing Large with a capital B on the time of her homicide. The younger actress labored arduous in each performing & modelling as a way to get observed. Her first break got here in 1986 when she was given a starring position in CBS’s My Sister Sam. She starred reverse Pam Dawber’s (Mork & Mindy) titular Sam as youthful sister Patti.

Rebecca Schaeffer undoubtedly made herself identified within the forged. Whereas My Sister Sam was cancelled after two seasons (partly as a result of 1988 WGA Strike, partly attributable to falling scores), Schaeffer was not down for lengthy. She appeared within the movies Radio Days and Scenes from a Class Wrestle in Beverly Hills. Her largest break, nonetheless, was going to an audition for The Godfather Half III which was, apparently, her position to lose.

Sadly, this was when her life was minimize brief.

Stalked

Rebecca Schaeffer was unaware on the time, however she was being stalked by a person named Robert John Bardo. The 19-year-old was a fan of Schaeffer’s since first seeing her on My Sister Sam. He wrote quite a few letters to Schaeffer, who answered one, and travelled to LA in 1987 to aim to see her. Safety, nonetheless, turned Bardo away. A month later, he returned with a knife and safety guards turned him away once more.

Whereas Bardo misplaced give attention to Rebecca Schaeffer after some time, it returned with a vengeance in Scenes from a Class Wrestle in Beverly Hills. Within the movie, Schaeffer’s character seems in mattress with one other character. It occurs on a regular basis to numerous actresses as a result of, once more, that is her job. Bardo, nonetheless, didn’t like this in any respect. He believed that Schaeffer was now “simply one other Hollywood whore” and for that? She needed to die.

Bardo took inspiration from the crimes of Arthur Richard Jackson in 1982 the place he stalked & stabbed actress Theresa Saldana in 1982. Jackson used a PI to seek out out her handle. Bardo did the identical. The PI he employed was in a position to get Schaeffer’s handle from the DMV. So Bardo obtained a gun and went to LA to kill Schaffer. He noticed her twice on the day he killed her. Schaeffer was ready for the script for her Godfather audition.

The primary time they met nose to nose, Rebecca Schaeffer was, reportedly, very well mannered. She talked with Bardo for a pair minutes, gave him an autographed image, and politely requested that he not come to her private dwelling once more. Bardo then went to a diner earlier than returning to Schaeffer’s dwelling the place she was nonetheless ready for that script. This time, nonetheless, he shot her within the chest at level clean vary.

The aftermath of Rebecca Schaeffer’s dying

Bardo was arrested the following day in Tucson, Arizona the place he was discovered working via site visitors. He instantly confessed to killing Rebecca Schaeffer. Marcia Clark, greatest identified for her work within the O.J. Simpson trial, prosecuted the case the place Bardo was convicted of capital homicide in a bench trial earlier than being sentenced to life in jail with out the potential of parole.

Within the aftermath of Rebecca Schaeffer’s homicide, a federal legislation was handed concerning the discharge of knowledge via the DMV. In 1990, California would go the primary anti-stalking legal guidelines within the US, which “makes it a felony to trigger one other, or their household, to be in cheap worry for his or her security and carries a state jail sentence.” The legislation is presently utilized in all 50 states.

