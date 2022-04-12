Rebel Wilson shines in hilarious ‘Senior Years’ trailer

Rebel Wilson exploded into the mainstream entertainment scene as a comedic force, which has been counted with her amazing work in popular films. bridesmaids, Bachelorette, what to Expect When You’re Expecting, pitch perfect (and its two sequels), isn’t it romanticAnd jojo rabbit, But the Australian actress, comedian and writer is more than just “Fat Amy” and the brand new trailer for her latest project, senior yearproves it further.

senior year is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film starring Wilson as Stephanie Conway, who, in 2002, was her school’s cheerleading captain and shoe-horned her into a coma before taking a hard fall from the top of a cheer pyramid, sending her into a coma. Used to do these 20 years later, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman who…