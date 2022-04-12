Rebel Wilson turns into a cheerleader in new trailer for Senior Year

Rebel Wilson turns into a cheerleader and makes her best impression of a high school student in a new trailer for the comedy Senior Year
The trailer of Rebel Wilson’s new comedy film Senior Year has been released.
In the film, her character Stephanie wakes up from a 20-year coma due to an accident and wants to complete her final year of high school.
Rebel, 42, makes her best impression as a high school cheerleader as Stephanie recounts the milestone she missed her senior year.
