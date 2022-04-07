Recall date extended for two Kinder products

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said the recall dates for two of the affected Kinder products have been extended.

Manufacturer Ferrero has listed the best before dates of the recalled 20g Kinder Egg and 3 Pack Kinder Eggs before and including the dates as of October 7.

Yesterday, more Kinder products were recalled due to a link with a salmonella outbreak after some of the brand’s chocolate eggs were recalled over the weekend.

Food poisoning outbreaks are affecting Ireland, the UK and several other European countries.

Further possible cases were investigated

A public health expert at the Center for Health Protection Surveillance has said that possible cases of salmonella linked to the outbreak are being investigated.

Dr Paul McKeon said…