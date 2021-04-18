RECAP 45: Got Me Wrong. Pens Lose 4-2 vs. Buffalo feat. Theory of a Deadman

Welcome to the Sunday afternoon Recap – right now’s theme is being useless.

Useless just like the Sabres, who’re mathematically eradicated. Useless just like the Pens’ Give A Shit Stage right now. And useless like me, stapled to the sofa with a crippling hangover.

The Pens had been seeking to make it 2-for-2 in opposition to Buffalo on the weekend. The Pens received the primary matchup final night time, FYI.

It’s a 3PM recreation, which is considerably handy because it allowed this blogger to spend an additional 2 hours recovering. Mind is functioning round 14% capability proper now, so that you’ll need to excuse much more typos than typical.

Do you have to give a shit about this recreation? Perhaps. Do I give a shit about this recreation? Debatable.

Let’s simply get on with it.

1ST PERIOD

Jay Caufield’s mullet indicated that the keys to the sport had been “Desmith” and “Particular groups”. I assume “being alive” wasn’t an possibility.

Errey and Mears spent like 9 minutes speaking about Desmith’s shutout streak versus the Sabres, so that you knew they had been going to attain on the primary shift. Shutout streak – DEAD.

BUF GOAL – Swedish (2) A: Dahlin, Cozens [0:26] 1-0 BUF

“HOW DO YA LIKE THAT!?” Not even 30 seconds in and Arttu Ruotsalainen’s already received the @BuffaloSabres on the board. 👀 pic.twitter.com/I8CHGNQAeQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2021

Then Zucker took a penalty, resulting in a Sabres energy play that was as lifeless as Jack Nicholson in a snowstorm.

First industrial was for Jagermeister. Puke metropolis.

Guentzel was additionally on the bar final night time and took some lazy penalty after not doing shit all interval. Errey described the Sabes PP as wanting “half velocity”, which was placing it frivolously.

Pens generated some shit, however weren’t actually difficult Tokarski, who feels like some alcoholic you meet at Slick’s whereas ready to your Fiori’s pizza after Tuesday night time softball.

No extra objectives.

2ND PERIOD

Rasmus Dahlin’s ongoing dedication to being the world’s ugliest man stays spectacular.

Pens began the interval completely abusing the Sabres protection however didn’t money in. So in fact, you already know what occurred subsequent.

BUF GOAL – Reinhart (16) A: Olofsson [2:18] 2-0 BUF

That’s a helluva snipe.

Pens received a powerplay but it surely’s not price speaking about.

Buffalo was locking it down defensively till lastly yielding a 2-on-1 to Zucker and Carter. For some insane motive, Zucker selected to not shoot regardless of being in Place A. You could possibly be forgiven for questioning for those who’d somewhat be punched within the head by a Paul brother than watch this recreation.

Extra like Jason Pucker, am I proper? You recognize, like his ass cheeks. His ass cheeks puckered up as a result of he received nervous.

The interval ended with a pair scrambles in entrance and each goalies making saves. In any other case, the sport simply had a really lackadaisical vibe, which is a phrase I actually wasn’t planning to spell right now. Useless vibes.

3RD PERIOD

Jeff Skinner had an opportunity early however was stopped. He has 9 (9) factors this yr. 9. He’s deader than that girl within the closet from The Ring.

Sorry, you didn’t have to see that. Not throughout Sunday Scaries hours. Please settle for this gif of very underappreciated actress Odette Yustman as my apology.

Bryan Rust had a semi breakaway however shot it over the online. A pair minutes later, Pens went to the PK and Reinhart did his thang once more.

BUF GOAL (PP) – Reinhart (17) A: Olofsson, Dahlin [8:02] 3-0 BUF

He’s a superb participant.

A pair minutes later, Jason Pucker would money in after what appeared like 34 million possibilities. Is it me or is he having a horrible yr? Want one of many nerds I work with to run a chart for me to verify.

PIT GOAL – Zucker (7) A: Carter, McCann [10:18] 3-1 BUF

Let’s construct this momentum! Zucker scores rapidly off the faceoff. McCann and Carter get the assists. That is Carter’s first level as a member of the Penguins. pic.twitter.com/pzjYDOD9Xf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 18, 2021

Errey continued to faux just like the Pens had an opportunity, which was weird. Asplund with the mercy empty web dagger.

BUF GOAL (EN) – Asplund (6) [18:12] 4-1 BUF

Ted Blueger sensed I used to be getting actually enthusiastic about flipping again to Banshee on HBO, and made positive I wasn’t in a position to mail it in simply but.

PIT GOAL – Blueger (5) A: Carter, McCann [19:36] 4-2 BUF

Ballgame.

RANDOM THOUGHTS: