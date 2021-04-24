RECAP 48: Fatality. Pens Execute Devils 4-2 feat. Mortal Kombat

In honor of the brand new Mortal Kombat film being launched on HBO this week, in the present day’s recap can be themed accordingly. I’m saving it for the hangover on Sunday, so if anyone tweets me spoilers within the subsequent 24 hours, I’ll hunt you down and punch your head clear off your physique a’ la Johnny Cage.

With simply 9 video games remaining and a playoff spot all however locked up, the Penguins are formally in “well being is paramount ” mode. I promise you…it doesn’t matter who wins the division.

At present was the ultimate body of a 3-game set vs. the Devils, and likewise the ultimate time we needed to watch this matchup all season. Seems like an act of mercy for followers on either side.

In equity, the final two have been enjoyable. The Penguins dissatisfied me by holding on for a wild 7-6 victory on Tuesday. Woulda been hilarious in the event that they misplaced. One can solely think about the strict talking-to they’d have acquired from Donkey Kong on Subscription Sports activities.

They adopted up that efficiency with Thursday’s 5-1 beatdown, a bloodbath the likes of which we haven’t seen since Goro destroyed that poor karate dude.

Let’s see if they may End Them on Saturday afternoon.

1ST PERIOD

Jay Caufield continues to develop out his mullet as an indication of respect for Letang’s birthday. Letang…seems like Liu Kang….? Makes you suppose.

The Penguins had their legs and finally struck first when Jeff Frickin’ Carter determined to mainly do all of it himself. After an awesome rush by means of the impartial zone, he dumped it to Zucker on the entry who tried to do one thing and misplaced the puck. Fortunately, it discovered Carter’s stick on the forehand.

PIT GOAL – Carter (10) A: Zucker [9:41] 1-0 PIT

Jeff Carter’s black and white mouth guard and massive smile jogs my memory of Baraka. Extremely underrated character.

Kapanen then stickhandled across the total Devils group, so they only determined to journey him and provides the Pens an influence play. What a participant – thanks GMJR. It took McCann like 2 seconds to money in.

PIT GOAL (PP) – McCann (13) A: Guentzel, Letang [12:50] 2-0 PIT

Pens piled it on for the steadiness of the interval. At one level, it appeared like they have been within the Satan’s zone for a complete 5 minutes. They took a penalty on the finish, however killed it off. Pittsburgh would go to intermission up 2-0 due to Jeff Carter being candy, and Blackwood coughing up rebounds that have been juicier than Jade’s boobs.

2ND PERIOD

Rust took his second holding penalty of the sport about 5 minutes in. The Pens killed it, with Ted Blueger almost scoring one more attractive shorthanded aim. He’s rapidly remodeling from “strong depth man” to an irreplaceable piece within the lineup. Cap hit is $750K. Get actual.

GMJR signing Cody Ceci fired a bullet within the route of the web which ping-ponged off Guentzel and Rust and into the web. Magnificent.

PIT GOAL – Rust (20) A: Guentzel, Ceci [7:30] 3-0 PIT

The three-goal lead lasted about so long as Johnny Cage did within the second film (Annihilation). On the subsequent shift, one other goofy bounce in entrance discovered Jack Hughes’ pizza face for a aim that even blindfolded Kenshi may have tapped in.

NJD GOAL – Hughes (11) A: Sharangovich, Butcher [8:45] 3-1 PIT

Hughes with the finisher 🚨: Hughes

Sha: sharangovich

🍏: Butcher pic.twitter.com/5pHTd0kwtK — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 24, 2021

Probably the most thrilling factor to occur over the ultimate 10 minutes was Kapanen returning to the bench with some stiches after falling on his face within the 1st. Pens would look to place the sport on ice within the third like Sub Zero.

3RD PERIOD

Within the first 6 minutes, Hughes and Bastian each had nice probabilities on TheSmith and tried to go 5-hole, however he smashed the wickets closed just like the hammer of Shau Khan.

Crosby discovered himself on a 2-1 with Guentzel, however handed proper into the defensemen’s stick, resulting in an opportunity the opposite manner. Huge shot on TheSmith’s glove hand, however he noticed the puck and stated….

With about 9 minutes left, fucking Miles Wooden continued to be a serious ache within the Penguins’ ass. He’s obtained 15 on the season, and 13 of them are in opposition to the Penguins (don’t reality examine me).

NJD GOAL – Wooden (15) A: Murray [10:58] 3-2 PIT

With about 5 minutes remaining, Zucker laid the smack down by way of clear hit on Zudenic, so somebody named Nick Merkley determined to combat him. They hugged for some time and each went to the field.

I’ll be sincere, the previous couple of minutes have been a nightmare. Pens gave the impression to be manner too content material to sit down on the lead. With 6 seconds remaining and the goalie pulled, Nico Hischier ought to have tied up the sport however shot it vast. WTF.

The Penguins’ Lord Raiden (Crosby) iced it with mainly no time left.

All-time dangerous beat for Devils (+1.5) backers 🤮 pic.twitter.com/igmzSfc0AH — The Motion Community (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 24, 2021

Ballgame with the Pens in first place.

RANDOM NOTES

I talked to Geoff and Danny the opposite evening about whether or not I ought to publish this take and danger a mush. Fuck it. The Penguins seem to have one thing right here. Their ahead group is possibly the deepest within the league, IMO. Dare I say very 2016-ish. We all know concerning the large boys, however again then, it was depth guys like Rust, Sheary, Kuhnackl, Hagelin, Cullen, and Simon chipping in. Now, it’s Blueger, ZAR, E-Rod, Tanev and Scevs. Maybe extra much more importantly, they’ve 6+ defenseman who might be relied upon. The distinction that makes can’t be overstated. Thanks GMJR. Now, we all know that shit goes out the window within the playoffs, identical to analytics. It’s all about goaltending and capitalizing on well timed alternatives (see: Pens 2017). So who the fuck is aware of. However simply saying…. IF they get wholesome sufficient to bench Jankowski (lol), they are going to be with no obvious weak spot. Look out.

If this proves to be a mush, curse my household on Twitter @GooeyHockey

Kap appears tremendous, however say your prayers that he didn’t get despatched again too early like each different injured participant who finishes the sport then is out for a month.

Bruins on the town tomorrow afternoon, who misplaced to Buffalo yesterday 6-4. Simply put together your self for a letdown sport. It’ll be OK.

Good win. Go rip Saturday’s guts out. MORTAL KOMBATTTTTT!