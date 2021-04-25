RECAP 49: Termination. Pens Shut It Down, Take Down Bruins 1-0

When you’re new to hockey or calendars, let’s clear one thing up proper off the hop.

It’s late April.

That is primetime for playoff hockey.

And if you happen to got here right here for playoff hockey, boy, did you ever get some.

Tight-checking, complete crew protection, shut scoring video games, and referees refusing to name penalties.

And what a good time for the Penguins to place collectively their greatest, most full 60 minute efficiency of the season. Visually, they have been a nightmare for the Bruins to unlock, limiting them to only one excessive hazard shot on purpose.

They threw the biggest, wettest blanket you’ve ever seen within the defensive zone from the hashmarks in. On prime of that, they actually dictated the play for the majority of the sport, too.

Throughout the 57:41 of 5v5 play, the Pens racked up 51 shot makes an attempt, permitting simply 43. Photographs on purpose have been a good 28-28, however the Penguins generated 30 scoring probabilities, permitting simply 13, and of these 30, 11 have been excessive hazard, and managed 60.9% of the anticipated objectives.

And, on prime of all of that, they allowed simply 2 excessive hazard probabilities all sport and simply 2 scoring probabilities within the third interval as they closed the entire thing out.

They proceed to show that they will win video games in any trend and if that isn’t wildly essential heading into the postseason, I don’t know what’s.

The view from the highest will look nice for the subsequent few days.

Full recap:

LINEUP

Regardless of Blueger and Kapanen getting banged up in Saturday’s flawless victory over the Devils, each have been within the lineup for this one as Sullivan made no adjustments to his skater group.

Lined up and prepared for hockey. pic.twitter.com/zZlIl5PLlM — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 25, 2021

Patrice Bergeron was coping with a foot damage and missed the Bruins Friday loss to the Sabres, however he’d return to his normal spot centering the Rat King and Pasta.

Jarry vs. Swayman between the pipes.

first interval

As you’d anticipate at this stage within the season with these two groups battling for factors and higher playoff positioning, it was a particularly tight-checking affair to begin. The Pens dictated the play a bit extra, registering the primary 4 pictures of the sport via the opening 5 or so minutes.

Someplace in there, Jeff Carter had a Massive Dad Power participant that basically acquired the blood flowing in all of the suitable locations. [Risky Click Of The Day Alert, cowards]

Carter is simply absolutely the king of slowing issues down earlier than burning you https://t.co/6iLUvFxumE pic.twitter.com/ZfM6JOPS1m — geoff, cap dealer (@geoffwithano) April 25, 2021

Bruins began waking up and producing stuff of their very own, registering 6 of the subsequent 7 pictures over the next 5 minutes, but it surely was Kapanen with the most effective likelihood of the primary body, having his clear look denied by Swayman’s make on what was one of many cleanest, although not technically managed, breakouts you’ll see.

What an absolute show from Marino right here to only wheel and set it up.

All 5v5 via 20. Pens managed shot makes an attempt 16-12, scoring probabilities 9-5 (3-0 excessive hazard probabilities), however pictures on purpose (10-10) and anticipated objectives have been Even Stephen.

second interval

Not that it was surprising, however there have been only a few variations in how the second interval opened and the way the primary interval went. However within the opening minute, Carter and Zucker acquired free on a little bit 2v1 that Zucker pitchforked in the direction of the web, but it surely simply wouldn’t go for them.

In fact, every part tightened again up greater than your b-hole once you’re making an attempt to sneak your gummies bottle of water via a TSA checkpoint.

A couple of minutes later, although, Zucker virtually scored one other one after McCann held the puck in on the offensive blue line, however simply couldn’t slip the backhander beneath Swayman.

This preceded Kapanen demolishing Lauzon within the impartial zone, a factor I’m not totally positive anybody knew was one thing Kapanen had in his locker.

Pens have been actually buzzing because the interval wore on and the Crosby line was particularly trying threatening, however Swayman and the Bruins simply had all of it locked down greater than a Covid hotspot.

Actually regarded like that might have been the opener. Puck was in behind Swayman, however he recovered properly, albeit desperately.

It did really feel just like the Pens have been simply residing within the Bs finish of the ice, however late on the Bruins prime line regarded dominant and menacing as they acquired a shift out away from the Crosby line, however neither Reilly nor the Rat King might end on the seems to be that they had.

That likelihood actually acquired the Bruins turning the tide to complete out the interval, however Jarry was known as into motion and responded with a smile after robbing Craig Smith from the slot.

Nonetheless no penalties as a result of it’s the top of April so why would there be? Second interval pictures, makes an attempt, and scoring probabilities all favored the Pens 11-8, 21-16 (17-11 unblocked), and 10-6 (4-2 excessive hazard) respectively.

third interval

Blueger and Crosby opened the interval every with high quality seems to be, however the breakthrough lastly sport on the Crosby line’s second shift of the interval.

PIT – 4:03 – Guentzel; A: Crosby, Dumoulin – 1-0

All began with an offensive zone draw. Crosby didn’t win it, however Rust acquired in on Miller within the nook and put him underneath a ton of strain that pressured a panicked clearance.

Crosby held it in, it bounced round a bit and finally made its manner again to Rust for a shot try. It hit the tough space of the nook that kicked it out excessive, however Dumoulin right here is the important thing.

He prompts, holds it within the zone and works it again to Letang to ship it again round. Dumo pops up once more, this time on the far aspect to take Kuraly out of the play and permit Rust, who’s making a beeline to cowl on the level, to choose it up and maintain it within the zone.

When individuals discuss “puck help,” that is precisely what they imply.

As a result of because it jumps free, Guentzel is there all by his lonesome to choose it up and transfer it right down to Crosby within the nook.

It’s a 2v3 at this level and Mike Reilly truly does effectively to attempt to bounce Crosby’s feed to Guentzel, however Crosby places it in a spot that solely Jake can get it.

And boy, did he get all of it.

The Pens didn’t essentially go right into a defensive shell, however man have been they ever potent in getting their sticks and our bodies in the way in which of every part: Bruins gamers, the puck, most likely even site visitors. An absolute dedication to complete crew protection. Zucker was particularly noticeable, skating his sac off to hound each single puck in each single zone like he was my silly canine making an attempt to eat rocks.

Then, the Pens actually began ratcheting up the strain. Guentzel and Crosby had a 2v1 that simply missed completion. That was adopted up by a McCann 2v1 the place he truly shot, however his stick failed him. Carter and Zucker stored the strain on till Blueger and ZAR hopped over the boards, the place ZAR acquired in behind 1v1 with Swayman. Turned apart, then Crosby and Co. got here again out and Rust practically buried a wraparound.

In reverse order:

That took us to underneath 3 minutes left, the place Swayman vacated the cage for the additional skater with 2:19 remaining.

Pens survived the opening sequence and Letang hit Crosby exiting the zone. Guentzel with a yeoman’s like effort down low chasing down the puck ended with him drawing a excessive sticking penalty with 88 seconds remaining.

Carter line with Letang and Dumoulin on the again finish ate up about half of that point within the offensive zone. Chaos all over the place, however a Bruins offside with 41 seconds remaining gave them the possibility to name a outing and get Swayman out of the web to make it 5v5, but it surely wouldn’t matter.

Shutout metropolis.

Sport.

NOTES

Give the Crosby line a ton of credit score. The Bergeron line did feast on them a bit. Bergeron managed a shot try benefit of 9-5 and doubled Crosby up head-to-head in anticipated objectives 0.28-0.14, so that you mainly need to say job effectively performed to restrict them like that in slightly below 11 minutes towards one another. However on the entire sport, Guentzel-Crosby-Rust managed a 15-10 edge in shot makes an attempt, a 61.64% share of anticipated objectives, and doubled the Bruins up 6-3 in scoring probabilities. Oh, and the lone purpose. That issues too.

I talked about it on Twitter on Friday morning, however the Pettersson-Marino pairing deserves recognition on this one too. They’ve been the most effective shutdown pair on the crew since Dumoulin’s return and that was no totally different right here. In 14:46 collectively at 5v5, they managed shot makes an attempt 15-9, 64.59% of the anticipated objectives, and 11-3 scoring probabilities.

Give Jarry numerous credit score for shutting the door when he needed to. However that is the kind of defensive efficiency that makes a goalie’s job simple. Of the 30 pictures he confronted, 18 got here from low hazard areas of the ice, whereas 9 got here from medium hazard. Saved 1.33 anticipated objectives and the common shot distance was 41.73 toes.

A number of different guys that will not might not get sufficient recognition with the way in which that everybody carried out, however Kapanen led the crew with 5 pictures on purpose on a joint crew excessive 6 makes an attempt, tied with Rust and Zucker. He, Rust, and Zucker additionally led the crew with 4 particular person scoring probabilities. Two of these 3 for each him and Rust have been of the excessive hazard selection, stage with McCann and ZAR. Zucker led the crew with 3 excessive hazard probabilities, too. Full gamut of the ahead traces’ sport:

Bruins once more on the Can on Tuesday evening. Go Pens.

All information and charts by way of Pure Stat Trick.