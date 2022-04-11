Recap: Celtics blew away Grizzlies bench squad in regular season finale

The Grizzlies entered their regular season finale against Boston Celtics after throttling New Orleans Pelicans Last night 141-114. The Grizzlies, clearly ready for the playoffs after the alleged performance, announced that originally half of the team would be out for the playoffs tonight to maintain health.

The Celtics, meanwhile, enter the game with a couple of different playoff scenarios at stake. A win would move them to a 2-seed at the Eastern Conference, setting up a possible first-round series against Brooklyn Nets, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka acknowledged various different scenarios in the pre-game, and was relatively non-committal to the Celtics game plan tonight, outside of saying “let’s do what we do”. At least initially, the Celtics decided to go out…