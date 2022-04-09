Recap: Hurricanes vs. Crusaders | RNZ News

The Hurricanes are rarely defeated by old rivals the Crusaders in an important match for both sides at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Despite a late push by the home side, in climatic conditions, the Crusaders won a 24 – 21 victory over the Hurricanes in the capital.

The Hurricane were looking to bounce back from two close losses in recent weeks, but the Crusaders took the opportunity to reinvent themselves as the frontrunners in Super Rugby Pacific’s New Zealand squad.

Cain came into the game after a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs last weekend, which included a now trademark late-game return. Meanwhile, the Crusaders put up an uphill battle over the Highlanders in Christchurch and won an often ugly victory, eventually winning 17–14.

Follow the action because it…