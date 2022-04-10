Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández put the Galaxy up within the first 15 minutes as Samuel Grandsor played in a pinpoint cross that deflected an on-charging Maxime Crepue on the way to the striker’s head for the opener. Then, when Carlos Vela hit the post in an attempt and was called offside on a clear equalizer, Grandsor got his second assist of the match, again going on a pass from left to right that was caught by Sega Coulibaly at the far post. But poked. 31st minute.
LAFC finally scored their first goal in the 79th minute; Vela couldn’t convert an effort set up by a long throw-in, but Cristian Arango put the rebound back to halfway through, setting the stage for a wild finish.
As the Galaxy faced barrage after barrage of visitors, LAFC’s Latif Blessing scored…
Read Full News