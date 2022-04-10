Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández put the Galaxy up within the first 15 minutes as Samuel Grandsor played in a pinpoint cross that deflected an on-charging Maxime Crepue on the way to the striker’s head for the opener. Then, when Carlos Vela hit the post in an attempt and was called offside on a clear equalizer, Grandsor got his second assist of the match, again going on a pass from left to right that was caught by Sega Coulibaly at the far post. But poked. 31st minute.