Recap: Nuggets can’t handle T-wolves at home.

Denver comes up short against the Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 136-130. Despite Monte Morris scoring 23 points and shooting 4-5 for three in the fourth quarter, the T-Wolves proved to be too much. Nikola Jokic leads all players with 38 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists. Carl Anthony-Town scored 32 points and four three-pointers to go with 9 rebounds. The Nuggets had 18 turnovers and scored 12–35 out of three as a team.

With this loss, the Nuggets are still in sixth place. If Utah Jazzu lose to Golden State Warriors Tomorrow, then Dullie will have another chance to jump in the standings if Denver beats LA on Sunday. However, Minnesota is now only 2 games behind the Nuggets. The Nuggets need to treat every game like a playoff from this point on.

First …