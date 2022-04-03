Recap: Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

NYCFC started the game on the front foot, but it was Toronto who opened the scoring against the run-of-play. After a good bit of build-up play, Canada international Jonathan Osorio slipped through, Jess Jiménez, and the Spanish striker calmly swung the ball into the far corner for his third goal of the year.
Twelve minutes later, Brazilian defender Thiago Martins inadvertently led an Alejandro Pozuelo free kick into his own goal and doubled the home team’s lead just before half. Heber scored a header in injury time to bring NYCFC back to within one, but it was too late for the defending MLS Cup champions.
