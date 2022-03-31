Recent Match Report – KKR vs RCB 6th Match 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated 132 for 7 (Rutherford 28, Shahbaz 27, Southee 3-20, Umesh 2-16) Kolkata Knight Riders 128 (Russell 25, Hasranga 4-20, Akash 3-45, Herschel 2-11) by three wickets

After losing their first game of the season despite scoring 205 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in danger of losing again, this time despite bowling out their opponents for 128. But he went ahead fighting the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers on DY Patil. The variable bouncy stadium pitch, as Dinesh Karthik deftly held on to the batting order, struck a winning strike on his old teammate Andre Russell, who bowled the final over with an injured right shoulder.

It’s been an IPL of fast pitches with opening pace, and the fast bowlers have never done it better…