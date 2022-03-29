Recent Match Report – Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2021/22

The pacer took four wickets on debut while the opener scored his maiden ODI century

New Zealand beat 204 for 3 (Young 103*, Nichols 57, Ripon 2-32) Netherlands 202 all out (Rippon 67, Seelar 43, Ticker 4-50) by seven wickets

New Zealand had not played an ODI for over a year, had 12 first-choice players in the IPL, and were playing the Netherlands in the format 26 years later. Nevertheless, debutant pacer Blair Tickner, and top-order batsman Will Young – who scored his maiden ODI century with an unbeaten 103 – and Henry Nicholls together ensured that the hosts took the three-match series comfortably 1- Took a lead of 0.