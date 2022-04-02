Recent Match Report – New Zealand vs Netherlands 2nd ODI 2021/22

New Zealand captain scored 140* before bowlers gathered to get New Zealand out cheaply

New Zealand 264 for 9 (Latham 140*, Van Beek 4-56, Klaasen 3-36) beat Netherlands 146 all out (D Lead 37, M Bracewell 3-13, Sodhi 2-17) by 118 runs

Tom Latham scored a career-best 140*, producing a batting masterclass to take his side to 264 – and ultimately a comfortable victory – after scoring 32 for 5 in one leg. New Zealand went down to 5 for 10 within six overs from 22 for no loss as the Netherlands smelled a miracle only for the opposition captain to spoil his party.

One day when his teammates should have given him gifts instead, birthday boy Latham himself is forced to do him some favors. But their bowlers led by the all-rounder